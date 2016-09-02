Larissa Larson case

What did Larson say? She was ordered by Inos to release $400,000 to M/V Luta? Was the $400,000 authorized via a legislative appropriation bill or via a resolution? Seems like Larson’s attorney, OAG’s Tenorio is fishing for an excuse why we should be easy with Larson.

If I were in Larson’s situation of releasing money by order of the governor, without knowing that there has to be an accompanying appropriation bill to legitimize the order, would I be “dispensa i taotao sa ti ha tungo i areglamento sa ti abogado gui?”

What a crock! I would be hanged by my feet from a tree in the public square. Take that, you dimwit! Why didn’t you ask to see the appropriation bill authorizing the release? Was that a routine procedure by the governor, just order the release, and you come stumbling through the door—Yes, sir?

Releasing government money without going through proper governmental procedure—Legislative and Executive branches—through an appropriation bill. Was the money included in the budget package approved by both houses, and approved for distribution by the governor? It doesn’t matter whether it is a local delegation, or delegation from the Northern Islands, or the governor himself, the act must go through standard procedure-the budget package, or an individual request, the request for appropriation must come from the Lower House, be sent to the Upper House, entertained on the floor, be sent to the governor for his authorization for release of fund. And then, party time. Who was the beneficiary of the $400,000? The oriental investor, or somebody else not relevant to the ship investment? Am I trying this case in my computer?

I better not. The court exists for that purpose. Peching, peching. Maila ya ta nangga i kotte.

Rudy M. Sablan

Garapan