Larissa Larson case

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

What did Larson say? She was ordered by Inos to release $400,000 to M/V Luta? Was the $400,000 authorized via a legislative appropriation bill or via a resolution? Seems like Larson’s attorney, OAG’s Tenorio is fishing for an excuse why we should be easy with Larson.

If I were in Larson’s situation of releasing money by order of the governor, without knowing that there has to be an accompanying appropriation bill to legitimize the order, would I be “dispensa i taotao sa ti ha tungo i areglamento sa ti abogado gui?”

What a crock! I would be hanged by my feet from a tree in the public square. Take that, you dimwit! Why didn’t you ask to see the appropriation bill authorizing the release? Was that a routine procedure by the governor, just order the release, and you come stumbling through the door—Yes, sir?

Releasing government money without going through proper governmental procedure—Legislative and Executive branches—through an appropriation bill. Was the money included in the budget package approved by both houses, and approved for distribution by the governor? It doesn’t matter whether it is a local delegation, or delegation from the Northern Islands, or the governor himself, the act must go through standard procedure-the budget package, or an individual request, the request for appropriation must come from the Lower House, be sent to the Upper House, entertained on the floor, be sent to the governor for his authorization for release of fund. And then, party time. Who was the beneficiary of the $400,000? The oriental investor, or somebody else not relevant to the ship investment? Am I trying this case in my computer?

I better not. The court exists for that purpose. Peching, peching. Maila ya ta nangga i kotte.

Rudy M. Sablan
Garapan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

Cruz’s ‘Cut, Cap, and Balance’ plan passes by 14-1 vote

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Torres asks Senate to speed up passage of budget

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
0

BOE: No plans in hiring commissioner off-island

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

‘Schools need to be more cautious in spending’

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By
  • pafao

    This is a slam dunk case for John Rosario’s favor period. Let us all be there on October 13, 2016 guma husticia.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 2, 2016, 4:59 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 42°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune