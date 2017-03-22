Learn how to provide excellent customer service

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2017

Tag: , , ,

There is no better time to build the customer service skills of employees than today, with the increase of business development on the island increasing the demands for a competitive workforce.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Island Training Solutions are collaborating on a training seminar that is geared toward motivating your staff to impress every customer that walks in your door and to provide them with the ultimate experience.

From front-line employees to accountants, this training, called “Customer Service Excellence,” is for everyone. It is essential that your team is ready and willing to serve with excellence.

During this training, participants will learn and practice suggestive selling techniques aimed toward improving your average sales transaction. Offering your customers superior service builds client loyalty and encourages repeat business. Your employees can learn to elevate the level of your company’s customer service by learning concepts that can be implemented immediately for personal and business success, and which will deliver quality customer service crucial to sustaining and successfully growing your business.

This training seminar offers proven methods of providing superior customer service and will give your employees the skills needed to communicate professionalism, to gain respect, to enhance customer relationships, and to secure an overall competitive advantage through customer service excellence.

Participants will also hear firsthand success stories, have meaningful conversations, learn to ask key questions that engage, be able to model appropriate gestures, and provide a meaningful interaction with your customers.

The training will be conducted by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions and Delta Management Corp. Arenovski’s team at Saipan Shell stations was recently awarded top honors at IP&E’s 2017 Awards Banquet as ranking No. 1 in customer service!

This seminar will take place at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce conference room (Marianas Business Plaza, third foor, Suite 315) on April 20, 2017, from 9am to 12pm. Registration fee is $50 per person for Chamber members and $55 per person for non-members. Light refreshments are included. Reservations and advance payment are required, as seating is limited. To register, call 670-234-7150 or email coordinator@saipanchamber.com.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

SSC scholarship applications available

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By

Christian school to hold mission on Saipan

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

Joe Ayuyu to keynote Chamber’s installation dinner

Posted On Jan 25 2017
, By
0

72 students earn global certificates

Posted On Jan 19 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2017

Posted On Mar 22 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 21, 2017

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Community Brief - March 20, 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

Life and Style

5 women honored in inaugural awarding rites

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Virgo cruise starts with a food trip

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Rudnytsky kicks off his first concert

Posted On Mar 21 2017

Environment

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Students invited to join AMP Reading Ranger Program

Posted On Mar 21 2017

53 students inducted into MCS honor societies

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Dandan School tops NJSD regionals

Posted On Mar 17 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

CNMI visitor arrivals up 21 pct. in February 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

MVA joins Guangzhou International Travel Fair

Posted On Mar 15 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2017, 6:02 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:20 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune