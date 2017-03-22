Learn how to provide excellent customer service

There is no better time to build the customer service skills of employees than today, with the increase of business development on the island increasing the demands for a competitive workforce.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce and Island Training Solutions are collaborating on a training seminar that is geared toward motivating your staff to impress every customer that walks in your door and to provide them with the ultimate experience.

From front-line employees to accountants, this training, called “Customer Service Excellence,” is for everyone. It is essential that your team is ready and willing to serve with excellence.

During this training, participants will learn and practice suggestive selling techniques aimed toward improving your average sales transaction. Offering your customers superior service builds client loyalty and encourages repeat business. Your employees can learn to elevate the level of your company’s customer service by learning concepts that can be implemented immediately for personal and business success, and which will deliver quality customer service crucial to sustaining and successfully growing your business.

This training seminar offers proven methods of providing superior customer service and will give your employees the skills needed to communicate professionalism, to gain respect, to enhance customer relationships, and to secure an overall competitive advantage through customer service excellence.

Participants will also hear firsthand success stories, have meaningful conversations, learn to ask key questions that engage, be able to model appropriate gestures, and provide a meaningful interaction with your customers.

The training will be conducted by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions and Delta Management Corp. Arenovski’s team at Saipan Shell stations was recently awarded top honors at IP&E’s 2017 Awards Banquet as ranking No. 1 in customer service!

This seminar will take place at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce conference room (Marianas Business Plaza, third foor, Suite 315) on April 20, 2017, from 9am to 12pm. Registration fee is $50 per person for Chamber members and $55 per person for non-members. Light refreshments are included. Reservations and advance payment are required, as seating is limited. To register, call 670-234-7150 or email coordinator@saipanchamber.com.