Learn how to start a business with free seminar

The Department of Commerce’s CNMI Small Business Development Center, through the Small Business Administration, will be offering a free business seminar “How to Start A Business” by Orrin Pharmin from 10am to 12pm today, Oct. 14, 2016, at the Northern Marianas College (Room D1).

This workshop will help individuals learn everything they will need to get started, including an introduction to business plans and the importance of preparing one; exploring the legal forms of business (sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, and limited liability partnership/company) and which one is right for your business needs; local or federal licensing requirements for the business. Participant will be able to obtain vital information and resources to start and own a business. This training will take the mystery out of starting a business and help participants better evaluate their business idea.

This seminar is brought to you by the CNMI SBDC and the Northern Marianas College with the support of the Commonwealth Development Authority, CNMI Department of Commerce, and the KKMP radio station.

Deadline to pre-register is one business day before the seminar at 12pm. Seating is limited so advanced registration is required (this is on a first come, first serve basis). Walk-ins are allowed and granted on space availability.

The CNMI Small Business Development Center is a member of the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network. Its mission is to support the growth and economic development of the U.S. affiliated islands in the Western Pacific by providing free one-on-one, confidential business counseling and high quality training to existing and prospective small businesses.

For more information about registering for this seminar, contact Lorie Pangilinan at lorie@pacificsbdc.com or the CNMI SBDC Office in the Department of Commerce at (670) 664-3018/3000 or you can simply register online at http://pisbdcn.ecenterdirect.com/events. (CNMI SBDC PR)