Lee stays in contention in NZ

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Carol Lee made it to the quarterfinals of both the singles and doubles competitions in the Auckland ITF Indoor Championships 2016 after sweeping her foes yesterday at the Scarbro Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The CNMI’s Carol Lee is still in the title hunt in the singles and doubles events of the Auckland ITF Indoor Championships 2016.

In the singles competition, Lee defeated New Zealand’s Amelia Lawson, 6-3, 6-1, yesterday at the Scarbro Tennis Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ITF Juniors ranking tournament. The victory was the second straight set triumph for the No. 3 seed Lee, as she also swept Australia’s Kirijana Petreski in their second round match last Wednesday, 6-0, 6-1.

The Commonwealth bet managed to dispatch her foes early despite competing in an indoor contest for the first time.

“Playing in indoor courts is pretty different. The ball goes quick and fast when you hit a flat serve. There are noises from other courts and I need to recover faster and anticipate more,” said Lee.

“In the first game, my opponent’s serve was pretty difficult to hit but I managed to return it. I also felt confident because my slice serve was good. I won most of the games because of my serve,” the world No. 443 added.

With her back-to-back wins, Lee has a chance to move into the Final Four as she faces fellow ranked player Oleksandra Kalachova of New Zealand in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Kiwi marched into the Round of 8 following a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Australia’s Helena Spiridis.

“Tomorrow (today) I will be playing against a New Zealand player and I will do my usual plan—be consistent, attack first, and win my serve game,” Lee said.

If the CNMI bet prevails anew today, she will duel the victor in the quarterfinal pairing between New Zealand’s Brooke Kenny and No. 2 seed Ashleigh Harvey for the semis ticket at the lower half of the draw. At the upper half of the bracket, the four players left are No. 1 seed Lisa Mays and unranked Danielle Moris of Australia and New Zealand’s Lauren Alter and Janvhi Clark.

In the doubles category, Lee and Palau’s Ayana Rengiil dominated New Zealand’s Amily Suga and Australia’s Angelina Esabella Teakaraanga in the first set, 6-0, and completed the sweep after pulling off a 7-5 triumph in the second.

The third-ranked Lee and Rengiil are at the bottom half of the draw and will be paired against siblings Lauren and Paige Alter of New Zealand in the quarterfinals. The Alter sisters had a free pass to the Round of 8 after getting a win via walkover against the fifth-ranked pair of Ivy McLean and Holly Stewart, also of New Zealand.

The Alter siblings are the only unseeded duos left in the doubles competition, as Lee and Rengiil were joined in the quarterfinals by No. 1 Kalachova and Mays; No. 7 Morris and Elys Saguil-Ventura; No. 4 Shaylee Syme and Caitlin Ward; No. 6 Tallulah Farrow and Petreski; No. 8 Ilic and Spiridis; and No. 2 Clark and Harvey.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Lee advances in NZ tourney

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By
0

NMA cross country series to start next month

Posted On Sep 21 2016
, By
1

Cabrera attends Ocean Conference in DC

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By
0

Lee turns focus to NZ tournaments

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune