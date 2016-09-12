Leon Guerrero, Velasco honored at national reception

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Delegate Madeleine Z. Bordallo (D-GU) joined leaders in Washington, D.C. to honor recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Local teachers Fina Leon Guerrero from Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School and Richard Carlos Velasco F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School were among those named by President Obama as recipients of the award.  

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching are the nation’s highest honors for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science) and is awarded to outstanding K-12 science and mathematics teachers from across the country. Awardees serve as models for their colleagues, inspiration to their communities, and leaders in the improvement of mathematics and science education.

“I am proud to join leaders in Washington, D.C. in congratulating the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. I especially commend our two Guam teachers, Fina Leon Guerrero and Richard Carlos Velasco, who were selected for the award. They are role models in our community and reflect the outstanding work that the many teachers on Guam make to improve education for our students.”

