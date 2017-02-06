Licerio wins 2017 Duck Race

Winner of the 9th Annual PIC Duck Race for Cancer Mary Jane Licerio poses with her super-sized ceremonial $2,500 check yesterday at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan. (Erwin Encinares)

Mary Jane Licerio bought tickets worth three ducks for the Pacific Islands Club Saipan’s 9th Annual PIC Duck Race for Cancer last Saturday, but went home $2,000 richer when one of her ducks won first place.

Some 2,500 ducks raced on the Lazy River of PIC, but only four ducks made it to the finish line for a winning prize.

Kanae Quinn’s duck swam in second for $300, while third place was Joyce Santos’ duck, grabbing $200. Carmen Ann Muna’s duck came in fourth place, winning $50.

“When you purchase a duck, you’re contributing to the proceeds that will be donated to the Commonwealth Cancer Association during the March Against Cancer this year,” said PIC Sports, Entertainment and Activities director Brad Ruszala. “This is my first time coordinating the event and we had a great turnout. It was fun and I couldn’t have done it without the great help of the PIC team. This is an event that I hope will strive and continue because it is really helping a good cause.”

Licerio works for the F&B department of PIC. “I can’t believe I won. I did not expect it. I was only trying to help a good cause. But I am blessed and grateful for my little duck,” said Licerio.

