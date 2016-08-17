‘Likely no changes for designated polling places’

By
|
Posted on Aug 17 2016

Tag: , , ,
Candidates for House of Representatives and Senate for the upcoming general election in Nov. 8 pose for a photo at the Commonwealth Election Commission at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Candidates for House of Representatives and Senate for the upcoming general election in Nov. 8 pose for a photo at the Commonwealth Election Commission at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center. (Ferdie de la Torre)

The designated polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will likely be the same from the 2014 election, according to Commonwealth Election Commission chair Frances Sablan.

“We are anticipating the same,” Sablan said.

The CEC chair said she has not consulted with CEC acting executive director Julita A. Villagomez as to where the polling places will be.

That matter, Sablan said, is included in the agenda at their meeting with CEC commissioners today, Wednesday.

Villagomez earlier told Saipan Tribune that there will likely be no changes on the designated polling places.

“The only time we change it is we find the places inconvenient to the people,” Villagomez pointed out.

Villagomez said this November will be the third election that no changes have been taken on the designated polling places.

For Precinct I-A the polling place is Hopwood Junior High School; Dandan Middle School is for Precinct I-B; and Koblerville Youth Center for Precinct I-C.

For Precinct 2, Joeten Kiyu Library is the polling place.

Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium is for Precinct 3A and Garapan Elementary School for Precinct 3-B.

Tanapag Elementary School is for Precinct 4-A; Gregorio Camacho Elementary School for Precinct 4-B; Jesus Mafnas Legislature Building for Precinct 4-C; and Northern Islands for Precinct 4-D.

Kagman Elementary School will be the polling place for Precinct 5, while Tinian Elementary School is for Precinct 6 and Rota Northern Marianas College is for Precinct 7.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Senate confirms Esther Yatar as Rota CEC rep

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

165 voters for Northern Islands, but none currently staying on NI

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

CEC sees good number of new voters

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By

Many voters placed on inactive status

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By
  • Henis Nedlic

    Candidates for their pocket only, not the people first.

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 17, 2016, 9:23 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
25°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s NW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:17 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune