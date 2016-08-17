‘Likely no changes for designated polling places’

The designated polling places for the Nov. 8 general election will likely be the same from the 2014 election, according to Commonwealth Election Commission chair Frances Sablan.

“We are anticipating the same,” Sablan said.

The CEC chair said she has not consulted with CEC acting executive director Julita A. Villagomez as to where the polling places will be.

That matter, Sablan said, is included in the agenda at their meeting with CEC commissioners today, Wednesday.

Villagomez earlier told Saipan Tribune that there will likely be no changes on the designated polling places.

“The only time we change it is we find the places inconvenient to the people,” Villagomez pointed out.

Villagomez said this November will be the third election that no changes have been taken on the designated polling places.

For Precinct I-A the polling place is Hopwood Junior High School; Dandan Middle School is for Precinct I-B; and Koblerville Youth Center for Precinct I-C.

For Precinct 2, Joeten Kiyu Library is the polling place.

Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium is for Precinct 3A and Garapan Elementary School for Precinct 3-B.

Tanapag Elementary School is for Precinct 4-A; Gregorio Camacho Elementary School for Precinct 4-B; Jesus Mafnas Legislature Building for Precinct 4-C; and Northern Islands for Precinct 4-D.

Kagman Elementary School will be the polling place for Precinct 5, while Tinian Elementary School is for Precinct 6 and Rota Northern Marianas College is for Precinct 7.