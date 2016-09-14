a limerick languishing lewd language used by RP President Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo (Rody) Duterte
known to be foul mouthed and speak dirty
called US President Barack Obama an S.O.B.
across the Philippine Sea, he said,”who is he?”
and then he said, “tell that to everybody.”

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.

