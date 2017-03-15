Limtiaco steps down as US Attorney for Guam, CNMI

Posted on Mar 15 2017

Alicia A.G. Limtiaco has resigned as U.S. Attorney for the District of Guam and the District of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Limtiaco’s resignation was at the request of Attorney General Jefferson B. Sessions III for top federal prosecutors to submit their resignation letters. These federal prosecutors ere leftover from the previous Obama administration.

Limtiaco is the first woman to hold the job for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

First Assistant/Criminal Chief Shawn N. Anderson will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for both districts effective immediately,

In a later statement, Limtiaco said: “It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands for the last seven years as [U.S.] Attorney, and to work alongside our law enforcement partners and community stakeholders in our enforcement and crime prevention efforts. I am sincerely appreciative to the staff of the United States Attorney’s Office for their commitment, hard work and perseverance, and I am extremely proud of the accomplishments and efforts of our Guam and CNMI staff in serving and keeping our communities safe.”

Obama nominated Limtiaco in February 2010 and she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April 2010. She previously served as the attorney general of Guam from 2007 to 2010.

