Local bills appropriate $45K for Rota

Posted on Oct 10 2016

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed two Rota Legislative Delegation bills that appropriated more than $45,000 for various projects in the First Senatorial District. Delegation chair Rep. Glenn L. Maratita (R-Rota) introduced both local bills.

House Local Bills 19-71 and 19-72 are now known as Rota Local Laws 19-10 and 19-11, respectively, where a total of $45,935.14 are earmarked to the Rota Municipal Scholarship Foundation and for the island’s tourism enhancement activities.

RLL 19-10 allots $20,000 to the foundation to assist the municipality’s brightest students with their college education for the fall semester. The money came from local license fees of poker and pachinko slot machines collected.

RLL 19-11 appropriates $25,935.14 under Public Law 18-30 for gaming and tourism enhancement activities. The funds are divided into three events in the CNMI’s southernmost island.

The annual Rota Fishing Derby and the 2nd Coconut Festival each received $5,000 while the 2016 Bisita Luta activities are getting $15,935.14.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

