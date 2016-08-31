IN LAWSUIT OVER APPROPRIATION OF $400K FOR M/V LUTA

Lt. Gov. Hocog claims legislative immunity

But DelRosario says $400K ‘gift’ to family not protected by legislative immunity
By
|
Posted on Aug 31 2016

Tag: , , ,

Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog has claimed that he is entitled to legislative immunity and therefore the Superior Court should dismiss the lawsuit filed against him and Department of Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson by former Department of Public Lands secretary John DelRosario over the transfer of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC, that owns cargo ship M/V Luta.

But DelRosario, through counsel Jennifer Dockter, disagrees. Dockter said Hocog is not protected by legislative immunity for the acts he undertook without authority and which violated the law, his ethical obligations, and his duty to Commonwealth taxpayers.

In DelRosario’s opposition to Hocog’s motion to dismiss, Dockter said the Rota Legislative Delegation Resolution 19-03 attempting to “appropriate” money is not authorized function of the Senate and did not benefit a group of people equally, rather, it benefitted Hocog’s family.

Resolution 19-03 stated that Rota Legislative Delegation was authorizing the Finance secretary to make payment of not more than $400,000 to Luta Mermaid to pay for costs associated for the M/V Luta’s voyage from Louisiana to Rota. Then-Senate president Hocog introduced the resolution.

Then-assistant attorney general David Lochabay filed Hocog’s motion to dismiss. Lochabay passed away recently.

In Hocog’s motion, Lochabay said to carry out its critical role in the balance of separation of powers, and to promote the public’s interest in having lawmakers who can freely debate and act on behalf of the people, legislative immunity broadly protects all acts carried out in the legislative sphere.

“Even if legislative acts are carried out with malicious intent or in violation of law, no matter—legislative immunity covers them too,” Lochabay said.

Lochabay said DelRosario’s causes of action in his lawsuit against Hocog are founded upon acts that occurred within the protected legislative sphere: attending a legislative session, introducing a resolution, and voting to adopt a resolution.

“These are clearly, and indisputably, legislative acts protected by immunity,” he pointed out.

Lochabay said Hocog’s complained-of conduct—attending a legislative session, and introducing and voting upon a resolution—plainly falls within the legitimate legislative sphere, and so is protected by legislative immunity.

Lochabay said the allegations that these legislative acts may have been carried out in violation of the Open Government Act or the Government Ethics Act does not destroy Hocog’s cloak of immunity, because “the claim of an unworthy purpose does not destroy the privilege.”

Lochabay said Hocog’s intent in carrying out the complained-of conduct is not at issue; nor, is whether he carried out the complained-of conduct in violation of some law at issue.

“What matters here is whether defendant Hocog’s conduct fell within the legitimate legislative sphere—it did,” he said.

In DelRosario’s opposition, Dockter said the issue is whether Hocog has met his burden of showing that his acts which are not authorized by the NMI Constitution—and which violated the government ethics code, violated his fiduciary duties, and improperly spent public funds—are protected activities under the legislative immunity provisions of the NMI Constitution which makes him immune in his official capacity and in his personal capacity.

Dockter cited two reasons that Hocog has not met his burden.

First, the lawyer said, the acts were ad hoc decision-making, which benefitted only a few, and was not the formulation of policy.

Second, she said, regarding Hocog’s liability under the Open Government Act, the provisions of the OGA abrogate legislative immunity.

In any event, Dockter said, the acts which violate the OGA are also not “legislative activity.”

Dockter said the action involved one private company owned by Hocog’s family not the entire community or multiple private companies.

She said the public at large did not benefit, rather, Luta Mermaid LLC—a privately owned company—was simply given $400,000 with no obligation to spend the money for the community, to account for the spending of such money, or to repay the money.

“It was essentially a gift orchestrated by defendant which resulted in a benefit to his own family. This, it was an ad hoc decision, and it benefitted few,” Dockter said.

The lawyer pointed out that just because the act taken is a “vote” does not automatically make the act legislative for purposes of a legislative immunity claim.

Dockter said voting is not enough because Hocog voted not on public policy, not on a law that affects the entire community, but rather he merely acted to give his family $400,000 of public monies.

Dockter said the appropriation of money to a private company owned by Hocog’s family via a resolution was no more a legislative act by the Senate than handing down a sentence of incarceration to a convicted person would have been.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

FBI shares do’s and don’t’s in active shooter scenario

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Cheers, jeers on USCIS decision

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By

Free workshop on world geography through coins at JKPL

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Larson: Inos directly ordered transfer of funds to Luta Mermaid LLC

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2016, 8:53 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune