Lt. Gov. Hocog’s son seeks police assistance against ex-Rota cop

Dennis Atalig Taisacan, a former Rota police officer who was arrested last July for domestic violence, was arrested again last Wednesday for allegedly violating a court order of protection and for breaking several times into an apartment unit on Saipan occupied by a former police officer, whom he accused of having an affair with his wife.

The 50-year-old Taisacan also allegedly complained of headache and injury as he refused to be taken to Superior Court for bail hearing on Friday morning.

The hearing was continued Friday at 1:30pm.

Apparently, it took five members of the Department of Corrections’ Emergency Response Team to restrain the defendant.

Citing that Taisacan poses danger to the community and is not able to follow court’s order, Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho increased to $10,000 cash bail from the $5,000 cash that the court had initially imposed.

Preliminary hearing will be on Aug. 29 at 9am.

Camacho said the court will appoint a private counsel for Taisacan because the Office of the Public Defender has conflict of interest.

Taisacan has two other pending cases—a criminal (domestic violence) and a Family Court matter.

Assistant attorney general Jonathan Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

Police Detective Peter A. Aldan revealed in his report that it was former Saipan police officer Victor Val Hocog who posted bail for Taisacan in his previous domestic violence case.

Victor Val Hocog, a former Saipan police officer, is the son of Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog.

Aldan said Victor Val Hocog called the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday at 3:33pm about a disturbance at his apartment unit.

Two police officers responded to the apartment, where they met Victor Val Hocog, who complained that he had caught Taisacan numerous times trying to enter his unit through the sliding door.

Taisacan allegedly has assumed that Victor Val Hocog has been sleeping with his wife and that she was in his apartment.

At 4:25pm that day, police arrested Taisacan for disturbing the peace and violating a court’s order of protection.

Aldan also disclosed that on Aug. 11, Taisacan’s wife called 911 and requested police’s assistance after Taisacan appeared at her house in violation of court’s protection order and even asked $10 from her.

Taisacan allegedly arrived at his wife’s house on board a car at 7am and asked if they could work things out.

The wife got scared, refused to reconcile with him, and told him he was violating a court’s protection order for seeing her.

Taisacan asked for $10 instead and told her he knew she had money because she was “selling” herself. She told him to leave then she locked the bedroom and called 911.

Two police officers responded to the house, but Taisacan was no longer there. She requested the police to escort her to her sister-in-law’s house for fear that he would come back.

During the hearing on Friday afternoon, a DOC captain informed the court about Taisacan not cooperating and resisting to comply with DOC officers to be transported to the court for bail hearing at 10:30am that day.

Taisacan informed the court that he had a headache and an injured foot.

The captain said DOC officers provided Taisacan with two tablets of Tylenol for his headache and that DOC’s nurse also tried to provide him medical treatment but he refused.

The DOC captain informed the court that they are willing to provide the medical treatment. The DOC captain also informed the court that five members of Corrections Emergency Response Team had to restrain Taisacan and bring him to court.

The captain said they informed defendant of his rights for a bail hearing but he still refused to be brought to court.

The captain said Taisacan yelled profanities at DOC officers and called them idiots who do not know what they are doing.

Camacho expressed his appreciation to DOC officers for “showing professionalism in administering the necessary force” in transporting Taisacan to court for his bail hearing.

Last July, police arrested Taisacan for allegedly slapping his wife and hitting her on the head with a butane gas canister at their residence in As Gonno, Saipan.

Taisacan was arrested for assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. He was subsequently released after posting bail.

In this July incident, Aldan stated in his report that it was Taisacan’s 17-year-old son, who reported that his father was beating up his mother.

Aldan said investigation showed that prior to the beating, the defendant was drinking liquor that afternoon.