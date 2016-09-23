Maintenance worker, 55, arrested for sexual abuse of 6-year-old girl

A 55-year-old maintenance worker was arrested in Susupe on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl in Chalan Kanoa last month.

Police said during an interview on Wednesday, defendant George Delos Santos admitted he sexually abused the girl and stated he was just waiting for his salary today, Friday, so he could leave the CNMI and go back to his wife in the Philippines.

Delos Santos was taken to the Superior Court yesterday for bail hearing on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail and set the preliminary hearing for Sept. 27 at 1:30pm.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Delos Santos. Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Police Detective Catherine B. Pangelinan stated that a police officer was dispatched to a public school last Aug. 29 for a reported sexual abuse case.

Pangelinan in her report said the officer met with the girl, who was with her parents and a school official.

According to the girl’s father, for several times they could not find their daughter around the house.

The father said when they asked where did she go, she would say she was at Delos Santos’ room.

The father said that last Aug. 28, he confronted his daughter where was she earlier.

The girl admitted she was inside Delos Santos’ room, where he touched her private parts. The following day, the father reported the matter to a school official.

Pangelinan said during her interview last Wednesday, Delos Santos admitted that he sexually abused the girl.

Pangelinan said during a consent search, she seized a pornographic DVD disc inside defendant’s DVD player.