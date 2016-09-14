Malakas moves farther away from Marianas, but new tropical depression developing

As Tropical Storm Malakas continued moving westward and farther away from Marianas region, a new tropical disturbance was developing yesterday near Guam.

Heavy rains since morning have caused minor to moderate flooding in some areas and roads on Saipan yesterday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the tropical disturbance is expected to gradually develop last night and today, Wednesday, as it drifts west.

NWS said the disturbance is expected to pass over or near Guam late today, Wednesday, or early Thursday.

This will result to fresh east winds and scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms over the CNMI and Guam.

NWS advised people who are planning any outdoor or marine activities to be aware of current marine conditions and stay informed on latest statements and possible advisories by NWS and CNMI Emergency Management Office.

With respect to Tropical Storm Malakas, as of 7pm yesterday the center was 635 miles west of Saipan and 580 miles west of Guam.

Packing maximum sustained winds at 50 miles per hour, Malakas was intensifying and could become a typhoon today, Wednesday.