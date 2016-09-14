Malakas moves farther away from Marianas, but new tropical depression developing

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

As Tropical Storm Malakas continued moving westward and farther away from Marianas region, a new tropical disturbance was developing yesterday near Guam.

Heavy rains since morning have caused minor to moderate flooding in some areas and roads on Saipan yesterday.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, the tropical disturbance is expected to gradually develop last night and today, Wednesday, as it drifts west.

NWS said the disturbance is expected to pass over or near Guam late today, Wednesday, or early Thursday.

This will result to fresh east winds and scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms over the CNMI and Guam.

NWS advised people who are planning any outdoor or marine activities to be aware of current marine conditions and stay informed on latest statements and possible advisories by NWS and CNMI Emergency Management Office.

With respect to Tropical Storm Malakas, as of 7pm yesterday the center was 635 miles west of Saipan and 580 miles west of Guam.

Packing maximum sustained winds at 50 miles per hour, Malakas was intensifying and could become a typhoon today, Wednesday.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Torres administration comes up with joint typhoon plan

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

SNILD passes bill to rezone districts

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By
0

CNMI U14 team to continue training

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

MVA appoints Access Inc. for Japan marketing

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:13 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune