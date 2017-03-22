Man, 41, allegedly sexually assaulted minor

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Kagman 3.

Mariano M. Satur Jr. was arrested for sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.

Police said that Satur later admitted touching the girl’s privates as she lay asleep.

A police officer who responded to the scene said the girl was crying and appeared to be scared.

A $50,000 cash bail was imposed on Satur yesterday; his preliminary hearing is on March 30 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Nancy Dominski was appointed as counsel for Satur. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

A police officer was dispatched to a house in Kagman 3 on Sunday afternoon in response to a report of a sexual assault incident.

Police said the officer met with the victim’s brother, who stated that his 13-year-old sister had confided to him that Satur had sexually assaulted her. The officer then interviewed the girl.

The officer learned that, prior to the incident, Satur and the girl’s father were drinking alcoholic beverages outside the house. During the alleged sexual assault, the girl managed to get away from Satur.

Yesterday’s bail hearing was held in the courtroom of Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio.