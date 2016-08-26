Man accused of sexual abuse of a minor gets 5 years in jail

Defendant given credit of 50 days for time served
By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

A 29-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl twice last year, entered a guilty plea yesterday in the Superior Court and was slapped with the maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Kevin Jason Kaipat signed a plea deal with the government and pleaded guilty to the offense of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Kaipat to the maximum of five years imprisonment to be served day for day, without the possibility of parole, probation, early release, and work release.

Kaipat was given credit of 50 days for time served. He was ordered to pay a $25 court cost, register with the CNMI Sex Offender Registry, and submit to examinations focusing on sex offender counseling.

The defendant, through counsel, made an oral request to surrender himself to the Department of Corrections on Sept. 6, 2016. Assistant attorney general Shannon Foley, counsel for the government, objected to the request.

Camacho denied Kaipat’s request. The judge told the defendant that he has pled guilty to the charge and that he is no longer presumed innocent.

Camacho said the Department of Corrections is not a hotel and defendant does not choose when to check in and out.

After the hearing, the judge ordered the court marshal to take Kaipat back into the custody of DOC to start serving his sentence.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged Kaipat with sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

The OAG yesterday moved to amend the information by dismissing the charge of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, an offense that carries the maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment.

The OAG requested to charge Kaipat instead with sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

AAG Foley said after careful review of the investigative reports and the applicable legal authority, the government seeks to amend the charge.

Chief Public Defender Douglas Hartig and assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit, counsel for Kaipat, did not object.

Camacho granted the motion to amend.

Foley said the victim supported the terms of the plea deal.

According to the factual basis of the plea agreement, Kaipat unlawfully engaged in sexual contact with the girl when he fondled her private part on Sept. 8, 2015 on Saipan.

Police said Kaipat sexually abused the girl twice in Dandan and in Kagman in 2015.

Police said the girl stated that the first incident happened at a house in Dandan after Typhoon Soudelor struck Saipan in August 2015.

The girl also told police that the second incident happened inside a tent that was given by the American Red Cross at a house in Kagman last Sept. 8.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Also recommends passage of bill allowing tax credits donation to judiciary society

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Community Briefs – Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Ex-CUC crew facing charges for burglarizing lawyer’s house wants judge disqualification

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Volunteers needed at American Memorial Park

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 12:48 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune