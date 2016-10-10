Man allegedly assaults sister over phone

A 26-year-old man was arrested after his sister complained last week that he allegedly beat her up many times in the past and threatened to whack her face at their residence in Kagman III.

Donald Pangelinan was arrested for assault and battery and disturbing the peace. His bail was set at $1,500 cash; preliminary hearing is on Oct. 14 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Pangelinan. Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Police detective Koji M. N. Taisakan stated in his report that a police officer responded to Pangelinan’s residence last Wednesday at 9:52pm.

Taisakan said that, according to the victim, she was trying to make her 3-month-old daughter go to sleep when her brother, Pangelinan, asked to borrow her cell phone. When she refused, Pangelinan got upset so she locked her room with a wire.

Pangelinan pulled the door open and allegedly threatened to hit break her face with a broom.

The shouting caused her baby to cry. He continued yelling at her.

After 15 minutes, Pangelinan came back and borrowed her phone again. When she refused, he got upset and allegedly tried to attack her but their mother stopped him.

He continued shouting and broke a fan. She went to their neighbor’s house, where she called the police.

Pangelinan told police nothing happened as he was only shouting at his sister.

The victim told police that Pangelinan also threatened to hurt her before, causing her fear.

She also alleged that her brother beat her up numerous times in the past, including punching her until she bled and taken to a fire station for treatment.