Man allegedly beats up girlfriend

Posted on Mar 06 2017

A former mixed martial artist was arrested last week for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

Maitai Kapileo Charley, 32, allegedly punched his girlfriend several times on her right arm and on the back, choked her, and threw an unopened can of beer in her face.

The victim later complained of pain in her back, head and arms, but refused medical treatment. A police officer took photos of her several bruises on the arm. She was crying, sobbing, and shaking when a police detective interviewed her.

A $20,000 cash bail was imposed on Charley for assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace. The Public Defender’s Office was appointed counsel for Charley.

According to a police, Charley beat up his girlfriend in the bedroom of their house in Garapan last Feb. 25 after she refused to give him money.

The victim said Charley also beat her up before but she dropped her complaint in hopes he would change. She went to Japan and when she came back to Saipan they resumed their relationship.

In November 2013, Charley was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman in Garapan.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

