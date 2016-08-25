Man allegedly catches girlfriend with new boyfriend, breaks into her room with machete

A man armed with a machete allegedly tried to break into the bedroom of his girlfriend after he caught her together with her a new boyfriend in As Lito on Saturday night.

Danilo Dinong Ibrao, 50, was arrested for criminal mischief, assault, disturbing the peace, and violating a court’s protection order.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $2,000 cash bail and set the preliminary hearing for Sept. 2 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark was appointed as counsel for Ibrao. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Police Detective Peter A. Aldan stated in his report that prior to the incident, the victim was able to obtain a court’s order for protection against Ibrao. She alleged that Ibrao sent her text messages, threatening he would kill her by chopping her if he would find out she is seeing someone.

Aldan said preliminary investigation showed that while the victim and her current boyfriend were resting in her room on Saturday at 10:10pm, they were surprised when they noticed that the window-type air-conditioner was being pulled out.

Ibrao then shouted to open the door so he could kill her and her boyfriend. The victim and her boyfriend ran to the living room.

Using a machete, Ibrao damaged some louvers and cut a hole on the screen of the living room window. The victim called for police’s help.

Ibrao was shouting that he would kill them both. Ibrao then walked to the bedroom and tried to climb on the window, where the air-conditioner is.

When he heard that she was talking to police on the phone, Ibrao climbed back down and fled.

When two police officers arrived at 11:04pm, Ibrao was no longer there. He was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was so traumatized that she was transported to the women’s shelter, police said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

