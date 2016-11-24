Man allegedly raped drunk friend

By
|
Posted on Nov 24 2016

Police arrested on Sunday night a 32-year-old man who allegedly raped his drunk friend who fell asleep after a party in Gualo Rai.

Manolo Palencia Romolor was arrested on charges of sexual assault in the first degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police said Romolor admitted sexually assaulting the victim and that he only stopped when their other friend punched him thrice.

Romolor’s bail was set at $100,000 cash; preliminary hearing is on Dec. 1 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Tillman Clark was appointed as counsel for Romolor. Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

Police said the incident happened last Saturday, between 2am and 3am, at an apartment in Gualo Rai.

Detective John Anthony Hofschneider stated in his report that the victim went to the Department of Public Safety last Saturday afternoon to file a rape complaint against Romolor.

Hofschneider said that, according to the victim, she had attended a small party at a friend’s apartment on Friday night. The victim said she took five shots of liquor and that she became drunk. She said her friend’s wife helped her inside her bedroom, where she slept.

While sleeping, the victim felt someone on top of her but thought it was her boyfriend. She then remembered that her boyfriend was off-island. When she looked up, she saw Romolor on top of her. The victim told Romolor to stop, but the suspect continued sexually assaulting her. She said Romolor kissed her hard, causing a small cut on her upper lip.

The victim said she pushed Romolor and her friend’s wife, who was sleeping in the same room, got up and punched the suspect several times to get him off of her.

Later that morning, the victim cried and asked her friend to drop her off at her house. She said she was scared and ashamed to report the incident to the police.

The victim identified Romolor in a Facebook photo shown her by a detective.

Hofschneider said that during an interview on Sunday, Romolor admitted kissing his friend, allegedly because the complainant did not resist.

Hofschneider said that Romolor stated that during his sexual assault, his friend’s wife hit him thrice so he stopped and that he then fell asleep. Later that day, Romolor allegedly attempted to text the victim to apologize.

Police then arrested Romolor.

Ferdie De La Torre
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

