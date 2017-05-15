Man allegedly stole cash from Tinian arcade for mom’s bday

A 24-year-old man allegedly stole $546 from the cashier’s booth of a Tinian poker arcade last week to buy some things and for his mother’s birthday.

Gino Litulumar Manglona was taken before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho on Friday for bail hearing for theft.

A $5,000 cash bail was imposed. Preliminary hearing will be on May 18 at 9am.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Manglona. Chief Prosecutor Michelle Harris appeared for the government.

Police detective Peter H. Palacios Jr. stated in his report that the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera at Huang Shun Poker.

Palacios said Manglona confessed to grabbing money from the cashier’s counter when he noticed there was no one in the booth.

Manglona told police that he wanted to buy some things for his house and for his mother’s birthday.

Palacios said he and another police officer responded last Wednesday late afternoon to Huang Shun Poker, where a robbery was reported.

Palacios said investigation showed that the cashier left the booth to buy napkins at Huang Shun Store.

On her way back after five minutes, the cashier saw Manglona walking out from the poker establishment.

Suspecting that something was wrong, the cashier checked the cashier’s booth and noticed that the money she had left on the counter was gone.

The cashier’s superior later reviewed the surveillance camera and told the cashier to call the police.

Palacios said he reviewed the footage and identified Manglona as the one who grabbed the money.

Later that night, police arrested Manglona, who allegedly yielded $170 and a glass pipe.