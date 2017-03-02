Man allegedly violates TRO, another threatens to kill girl

A man who allegedly visited and called a former girlfriend in violation of a restraining order has been arrested, while another man was apprehended for breaking items at their house and threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Frank James Ichiro Sablan, 34, was detained for disturbing the peace and contempt of court. Aldin Christopher Igisaiar, 38, was held for criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio granted yesterday the request of assistant attorney general Jonathan Robby Glass Jr. to increase the bail for Sablan to $20,000 cash from the original bail of $10,000 cash.

Glass said that Sablan has shown no respect for the law, considering that he had just been released from prison last Feb. 7 for a prior conviction.

Kim-Tenorio imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Igisaiar.

Police said the former girlfriend of Sablan called 911 last Feb. 22 and asked for a police officer to respond to her house in Koblerville because she has a temporary restraining order but Sablan would not leave her house.

When a police officer arrived at the house, he learned that the victim was not there as she was hiding at a friend’s house.

The officer found Sablan across the victim’s house and arrested him.

The following night, another police officer responded to the Kagman Fire Station, where the victim called for help as Sablan kept calling her cell phone. She took her children to Kagman in fear against Sablan.

The victim told police that she had to sleep at her friend’s house several times with her children, slept three times at the parking lot of the Department of Public Safety, and resigned from her work at school because she’s scared that Sablan would find her.

The TRO, which prohibits Sablan from having any contact with his former girlfriend, is valid until Feb. 8, 2018.

In Igisaiar’s case, two police officers responded to a residence in Dandan on Monday afternoon where they arrested the defendant for domestic violence.

Igisaiar allegedly shouted at his girlfriend, threw and damaged a container, a TV remote control, and a portable stove.

The girlfriend told police that Igisaiar is a jealous person and that he sent her text messages that he would beat her up and kill her.