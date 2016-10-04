Man arrested for indecent exposure

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2016

Tag: , , ,

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a girl walking on her way to school in Koblerville last Wednesday morning.

Travis Gumataotao Villagomez, a gas station employee, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and indecent exposure in the second degree.

Police said Villagomez admitted to the charges, saying he was stressed out. His bail was kept at $2,000 cash yesterday.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Villagomez. Assistant attorney general Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Preliminary hearing will be on Oct. 12 at 9am.

Police detective Catalina A. Dela Cruz stated in her report that a school counselor called the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday at noon to report the incident.

Dela Cruz said a police officer responded to the school and confirmed the incident.

Dela Cruz said that during their interview on Friday, the 16-year-old student stated that she was walking to school on Wednesday morning when a man drove next to her in a red model car.

The man, later identified as Villagomez, rolled down his passenger window and asked her if she wanted an invitation. When the girl asked what kind of invitation, Villagomez replied, for “a sex party.”

The girl covered her face with her school board project and walked into Han Nam Market. When the girl went out of the store and walked toward her school, she said Villagomez was in a car on the side of the road with his passenger window rolled down. The girl said Villagomez was naked and holding his genitals.

The girl immediately rushed into the school’s gate and told the security guard about what happened.

The girl said she failed to get the license plate of the car because she was so scared. She, however, described the interior of the car as having pink and black leopard print.

A detective later showed a photo lineup consisting of six male individuals, including Villagomez. The girl immediately identified Villagomez from the lineup.

On Friday, detective Dela Cruz said Villagomez admitted the charges during an interview at the police station.

Detective Dela Cruz said Villagomez admitted his wrongdoing and apologized, saying he did not mean any harm and was stressed out that morning.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Woman, 74, hurt in 3-car collision

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By

Habitual offender pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Power to the people

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

Michael A. Jackson wants photos of car excluded at retrial

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 3, 2016, 9:06 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:05 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune