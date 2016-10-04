Man arrested for indecent exposure

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a girl walking on her way to school in Koblerville last Wednesday morning.

Travis Gumataotao Villagomez, a gas station employee, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and indecent exposure in the second degree.

Police said Villagomez admitted to the charges, saying he was stressed out. His bail was kept at $2,000 cash yesterday.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Villagomez. Assistant attorney general Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Preliminary hearing will be on Oct. 12 at 9am.

Police detective Catalina A. Dela Cruz stated in her report that a school counselor called the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday at noon to report the incident.

Dela Cruz said a police officer responded to the school and confirmed the incident.

Dela Cruz said that during their interview on Friday, the 16-year-old student stated that she was walking to school on Wednesday morning when a man drove next to her in a red model car.

The man, later identified as Villagomez, rolled down his passenger window and asked her if she wanted an invitation. When the girl asked what kind of invitation, Villagomez replied, for “a sex party.”

The girl covered her face with her school board project and walked into Han Nam Market. When the girl went out of the store and walked toward her school, she said Villagomez was in a car on the side of the road with his passenger window rolled down. The girl said Villagomez was naked and holding his genitals.

The girl immediately rushed into the school’s gate and told the security guard about what happened.

The girl said she failed to get the license plate of the car because she was so scared. She, however, described the interior of the car as having pink and black leopard print.

A detective later showed a photo lineup consisting of six male individuals, including Villagomez. The girl immediately identified Villagomez from the lineup.

On Friday, detective Dela Cruz said Villagomez admitted the charges during an interview at the police station.

Detective Dela Cruz said Villagomez admitted his wrongdoing and apologized, saying he did not mean any harm and was stressed out that morning.