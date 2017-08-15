Man found by cop sleeping in car on side of road acquitted of DUI

By
|
Posted on Aug 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho acquitted yesterday a man as to the charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol after finding that he was actually sleeping in his car on the side of Isa Drive in Kagman.

Camacho determined that there was no testimony that defendant Angel Cepeda Reyes operated a vehicle by driving, operating, or in actual physical control of the car.

Camacho said basically, Reyes was sleeping in his car on the side of the road and not on the road.

The judge said the Office of the Attorney General fails to put on any testimony or proof that the vehicle was actually operated up until it is parked at the location and that Reyes was actually under the influence of alcohol at the time leading up to where he parked the car.

OAG, Camacho said, still has to prove that the car was driven, operated, or in actual control in a public highway.

“That was not done,” he said.

The judge said basically, OAG is prosecuting this case, which is about “parked while under the influence of alcohol.”

In this case, Camacho said, a vehicle was parked on the side of the road (not on the road), which a police officer came up upon.

Camacho said DUI states that an operator must drive, operate, or be in physical control of a vehicle.

The judge also found Reyes not guilty as to the charge of refusal to take breathalyzer.

Attorney Joaquin DLG Torres served as counsel for Reyes. Assistant attorney general Jonathan Wilberscheid called two police officers to the witness stand. No exhibits were admitted as evidence.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Case vs man accused of attacking wife is dropped

Posted On Aug 16 2017
, By

7 food safety steps for successful community meals

Posted On Aug 10 2017
, By
0

Honda, Acura owners urged to have airbags repaired

Posted On Aug 10 2017
, By

OAG reduces charges vs defendants in Marpi robbery

Posted On Aug 09 2017
, By
  • Joey Boy

    The JROTC general should educate their police officers as to what is DUI? What happened to mini Kwon? Is he still employed at DPS?

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2017

Posted On Aug 16 2017

Community Briefs – Aug. 15, 2017

Posted On Aug 15 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Register for NMC’s fall semester at Thursday information session

Posted On Aug 16 2017

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Fee waivers for NMC info session participants

Posted On Aug 11 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 16, 2017, 10:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune