Man gets 12 years for stabbing a taxi driver

Posted on Dec 23 2016

Security guard Carlos A. Ramangmou has pleaded guilty and was slapped with a 12-year prison sentence for stabbing a cab driver during a robbery on Saipan.

Ramangmou, 26, pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to robbery as part of a plea deal. He also admitted to violating his probation.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Ramangmou to 20 years imprisonment for robbery, all suspended except for 12 years. Ramangmou shall serve the first nine years day for day without the possibility of parole. He was given credit for 115 days of time served.

Ramangmou was sentenced to 359 days for violating his probation.

Govendo said the sentence in both cases shall run concurrently. It means Ramangmou shall serve a total of 12 years in prison.

After serving his sentence, he will be placed on supervised probation for 10 years.

He was also directed to pay $5,027.53 in restitution, plus $100 in court costs and $1,000 in probationary service fee.

During his probation, Ramangmou will be prohibited from possessing or consuming any alcoholic beverages and controlled substances.

Last Sept. 21, the Office of the Attorney General charged Ramangmou with attempted first degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and theft of vehicle. The OAG also filed a petition to revoke his probation in a 2012 criminal conviction.

Ramangmou and his counsel, Benjamin Petersburg, signed a plea deal with the government represented by assistant attorney general Barbara Cepeda.

In exchange for pleading guilty to robbery, OAG dropped the remaining charges.

Ramangmou stabbed Jian Tao Hong in the head, face, hand, and ear with a sharp object, then took his cellular phone and $300 cash, on Aug. 27, 2016. Police said Hong avoided further attack by playing dead near Dandan.

Hong required medical attention for his injuries, which included lacerations on his thumb, index finger, facial area, scalp, ear, and earlobe.

Ramangou also admitted that he violated the terms and conditions of his probation.

According to police, it was Ramangmou’s girlfriend, Felisha Ann Basa, who grabbed the victim’s cellphone as Ramangmou poked him with a small knife on the neck, then continuously stabbed him on the right side of the face.

Laniyo said Ramangmou only stopped the stabbing when the victim played dead.

Basa was also arrested and charged.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

