Man gets 6-month prison term for 'ice' possession

By
|
Sep 20 2016

Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja has slapped a six-month prison term against a man for possession of methamphetamine or “ice” on Tinian.

In a written order issued yesterday, Naraja gave defendant Michael Borja Evangelista credit of 23 days of time served.

Naraja ordered the 29-year-old Evangelista to surrender to the Tinian Department of Public Safety on Oct. 17, 2016 at 9am.

Naraja directed Tinian DPS to then bring Evangelista to the Department of Corrections on Saipan to start serving the prison term.

The defendant’s release date is March 25, 2017 at 9am.

The judge ordered Evangelista to pay a $2,000 fine and $100 in court assessment fee.

A review hearing will be held on July 14, 2017 at the Tinian Superior Court.

Evangelista signed a plea deal with the government. He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance during a hearing at the Tinian Superior Court last Sept. 9.

According to the factual basis of the plea agreement, Evangelista unlawfully possessed a gram or less of methamphetamine on Tinian last Jan. 6.

Assistant public defender Michael Sato is counsel for Evangelista. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Evangelista was among seven persons arrested during anti-drug operation led by Tinian DPS director John Santos last February.

Police said during a controlled buy operation last Jan. 6, their informant managed to purchase $50 worth of “ice” from Evangelista, Kyle San Nicolas Cepeda, and Frank Mendiola in front of Poker Club.

Cepeda recently pleaded guilty to illegal possession of controlled substance and was sentenced to six months imprisonment, with credit of six months of time served.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

