Man gets four-month prison term for domestic violence, theft of brush cutter

By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2016

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa K. Kim-Tenorio has slapped a man with a four-month prison sentence for domestic violence and for stealing a brush cutter.

Kim-Tenorio last week sentenced Joaquin T. Dowai to one-year imprisonment, all suspended except 30 days, for assault and battery.

Kim-Tenorio also sentenced the 36-year-old Dowai to one-year imprisonment, all suspended except three months, for theft.

Dowai was given credit for time served of 66 days.

The judge said the sentence in the two cases shall run consecutively.

It means that Dowai shall serve a total of three months and 30 days imprisonment, but less 66 days.

After completing the prison term, the defendant will be placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to perform 160 hours of community work service, complete drug and alcohol counseling, and pay a $100 fine, a $25 court assessment fee, plus probation fee.

Dowai signed a plea deal with the government. He pleaded guilty to assault and battery, and theft.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, Dowai caused bodily harm to his common-law wife by punching and head-butting her on May 29, 2016 on Saipan.

Dowai also stole an Echo Blower and Bushcutter from Manuel Mangarero between June 19 and June 28, 2016 on Saipan.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit served as counsel for Dowai. Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas represented the government.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

