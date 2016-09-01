Man who got 15-year jail term over ‘ice’ shipment appeals to 9th Circuit

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,
Manglona

Manglona

Xi Huang, a man who was recently slapped in federal court with 188 months or 15 years and eight months of imprisonment over the shipment of 4.9 lbs of methamphetamine or “ice” then-worth $850,000, is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Huang, through new counsel Stephen J. Nutting, has filed a notice of appeal before the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

Nutting said Huang is appealing to the Ninth Circuit from Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona’s sentencing order.

Huang wants the Ninth Circuit to reverse Manglona’s order. No other details were indicated in the notice.

At the sentencing hearing last Aug. 12, Manglona told Huang that his own brother, Biao, committed the same crime in the CNMI less than 10 years ago and was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment.

“That should be a big deterrence to you,” Manglona said.

Huang was given credit for time served in prison. After serving the prison term, he will be placed on supervised release for three years.

After completing the prison term, Huang will be subjected to deportation proceedings. He was ordered to immediately pay a $100 court assessment fee.

Assistant U.S. attorney Garth Backe, counsel for the U.S. government, recommended 210 months imprisonment or 17.6 years.

Backe said Huang asserted a leadership role in this conspiracy as he was the one who coordinated the delivery of the “ice,” paid for co-defendant, Shicheng Cai’s travel and lodging, took Cai to get a fake CNMI driver’s license in China, and was going to pay Cai $7,000-$8,000 for helping with the plan, among other things.

Attorney Robert T. Torres, then-counsel for Huang, recommended a 10-year prison sentence.

Huang’s case is reportedly the second largest case involving the amount of drugs seized in the CNMI.

Last March, Huang pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A routine Customs inspection at the Port of Saipan of a 40-foot container from Guangzhou, China, resulted in the discovery of the 4.9 lbs of “ice” hidden in three plastic bags in one of the nine 5-gallon paint containers last Dec. 2.

Joint federal and local enforcers investigated the shipment, resulting in the arrest of Huang and two co-defendants.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

September is Childhood, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

CNMI looking at ways to ‘control’ CW-1 cap

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

9th Circuit affirms ruling that 99 aliens were victims of fraud

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

CNMI falls to Philippines in AFC qualifier

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune