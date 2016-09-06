Man in ICU after nearly drowning in pool

A 31-year-old man was still in the intensive care unit at the Commonwealth Healthcare Center yesterday after a near drowning incident at a hotel’s swimming pool in Susupe over the weekend.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde told Saipan Tribune last night that the incident happened at the Kanoa Resort’s swimming pool on Saturday night.

Gersonde said he believes that when a lifeguard found the 31-year-old Chinese national in the pool area he already had no pulse and was not breathing.

Gersonde said medics from Koblerville Fire Station responded and were able to revive the victim, who was then transported to CHC.

“As of this morning [Monday] he was still in the ICU,” the DFEMS spokesman said.

No other details were provided.

Last July 27, a 3-year-old boy and a 61-year-old woman nearly drowned at two hotels on Saipan.

Medics from Koblerville and Susupe fire stations immediately responded and came upon a 3-year-old Chinese boy complaining of stomach pain.

The hotel’s lifeguards stated that the boy was found underwater in the pool area.

Lifeguards performed one set of cardio pulmonary resuscitation, causing the boy to regain consciousness, but with a low oxygen reading.

The boy was given oxygen and rushed to CHC’s emergency room.

In the second incident, DFEMS medics from Garapan and Susupe fire stations responded and came upon a 61-year-old Chinese woman who was conscious but unresponsive.

The hotel’s lifeguard supervisor stated that the woman was floating near the shore.

Lifeguards performed three sets of CPR, causing the victim to have a pulse.

The victim had a low oxygen reading. She was given oxygen and rushed to CHC’s emergency room.