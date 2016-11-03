Man with mental illness gets prison term

By
|
Posted on Nov 03 2016

Tag: , , ,

A man who has a history of mental illness pleaded guilty yesterday to disturbing the peace and was slapped with a sentence of four months and nine days in prison.

Yeugenity Cysochin, 26, is, however, a free man as he was given credit for time served.

His true name is confusing. Other police and court records indicate that his full name is Yevgeniy E. Vysochin or Yevgeniy Eduardovich Vysochin. He is also known as Eugene and Shaggy.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho expressed again his concern about the apparent lack of a meaningful way to provide mental health care to defendants with mental illness and or disability in the CNMI criminal justice system.

At the hearing, Camacho discussed if the Department of Corrections is equipped to handle defendants with mental illness and/or disability.

Camacho noted that the parties seem to agree that DOC does not have the mental health personnel to administer proper medications, counseling, and other services.

The judge said the parties also seem to agree that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is not equipped to handle defendants with mental illness and/or disability who have violent behaviors.

Camacho sentenced the defendant to the maximum six months’ imprisonment, all suspended except for four months and nine days.

He has been in custody since June 24, 2016.

Cysochin was placed on supervised release for one year and was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $25 in court costs.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged Cysochin with criminal mischief and disturbing the peace. The OAG amended the information twice.

According to court documents, Cysochin yelled at a woman last June 24 on Saipan.

The defendant has a prior conviction for resisting arrest.

When the latest incident happened, Camacho said the defendant was suffering from mental illness.

Camacho said there were no serious injuries and the victim did not require medical assistance. The victim also supports the terms of the plea agreement.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government. Assistant public defender Michael Sato served as counsel for the defendant.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

1

‘Caregivers, diabetes prevention are connected’

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By

OAG drops criminal contempt vs habitual offender

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By

Judge denies habitual offender’s motion for mistrial

Posted On Nov 01 2016
, By

MHS, Da’ok Academy tie up with CHCC’s Division of Public Health

Posted On Oct 27 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

November 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 3, 2016

Posted On Nov 03 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Nov. 1, 2016

Posted On Nov 01 2016

Community Briefs - October 25, 2016

Posted On Oct 25 2016

Life and Style

Cornerstone Church celebrates alternative Halloween

Posted On Nov 02 2016

Ayuda lines up slew of events for November

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BSI-CSR transforms Aging Office into haunted house

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Environment

BECQ comes under fire at Rotary meeting

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BECQ: Devt on Saipan affects environment

Posted On Oct 28 2016

BECQ, govt agencies collaborate with Legislature on Sugar Dock

Posted On Oct 28 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Congratulations to GCA NJSDA and NSDA October winners

Posted On Nov 03 2016

GMS’ 6th graders win at thespian competition

Posted On Nov 02 2016

Fernandez eyes overall improvement

Posted On Nov 02 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA’s Tan pushes for enhancement of Rota, Tinian

Posted On Nov 02 2016

MTEC visits Tinian Junior Senior High

Posted On Oct 31 2016

Nelson returns to MVA board

Posted On Oct 28 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 2, 2016, 9:03 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 8 m/s S
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:14 PM
sunset: 7:48 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune