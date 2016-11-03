Man with mental illness gets prison term

A man who has a history of mental illness pleaded guilty yesterday to disturbing the peace and was slapped with a sentence of four months and nine days in prison.

Yeugenity Cysochin, 26, is, however, a free man as he was given credit for time served.

His true name is confusing. Other police and court records indicate that his full name is Yevgeniy E. Vysochin or Yevgeniy Eduardovich Vysochin. He is also known as Eugene and Shaggy.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho expressed again his concern about the apparent lack of a meaningful way to provide mental health care to defendants with mental illness and or disability in the CNMI criminal justice system.

At the hearing, Camacho discussed if the Department of Corrections is equipped to handle defendants with mental illness and/or disability.

Camacho noted that the parties seem to agree that DOC does not have the mental health personnel to administer proper medications, counseling, and other services.

The judge said the parties also seem to agree that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is not equipped to handle defendants with mental illness and/or disability who have violent behaviors.

Camacho sentenced the defendant to the maximum six months’ imprisonment, all suspended except for four months and nine days.

He has been in custody since June 24, 2016.

Cysochin was placed on supervised release for one year and was ordered to pay a $100 fine and $25 in court costs.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged Cysochin with criminal mischief and disturbing the peace. The OAG amended the information twice.

According to court documents, Cysochin yelled at a woman last June 24 on Saipan.

The defendant has a prior conviction for resisting arrest.

When the latest incident happened, Camacho said the defendant was suffering from mental illness.

Camacho said there were no serious injuries and the victim did not require medical assistance. The victim also supports the terms of the plea agreement.

Assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government. Assistant public defender Michael Sato served as counsel for the defendant.