Man speeds off car with wife, 2 children aboard toward Tinian’s Suicide Cliff

An alleged intoxicated man drove recklessly his car, with his wife and two minor children aboard, toward Suicide Cliff on Tinian, where he only applied the brakes when they were about to hit the wall, then beat her up last week.

Vincent Barcinas Aldan, 27, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for one count of assault, four counts of assault and battery, and two counts of disturbing the peace.

Police said Aldan admitted to driving the car to Suicide Cliff, where he slammed the head of his wife against the vehicle’s roof, hit her head with a cap, and that he accidentally hit the head of their 2-month old baby with his hand.

Aldan also allegedly admitted driving his car to 40 to 50 miles per hour on their way to Suicide Cliff, strangling his wife’s neck. He also admitted pulling his wife’s hair and hit her with pillows before.

The victim suffered a contusion on the forehead, while the 2-month old baby had minor contusion on the head. They were treated at the Tinian Health Center.

At Aldan’s initial court appearance yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho granted chief public defender Douglas Hartig’s request to release defendant on a $5,000 unsecured bond with some conditions because he was held in custody for more than 24 hours.

Camacho said the law requires that an arrested person be brought to court within 24 hours when the court is open for business.

The judge said for violation of such law, the court may release defendant upon such terms as the court may deem just and in accordance with the law.

Arraignment will be on Sept. 9 at 9am at the Tinian Courthouse.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

Tinian Department of Public Safety Police Officer Barbara K. Arend stated in her report that last Aug. 17 at 6:40pm, the victim called DPS emergency line for assistance because her husband beat her up.

The victim told responding police officers that Aldan came home drunk and they got into an argument.

To avoid violence, she left the house, leaving their two children because of heavy rain. Aldan followed in a car with the children. He cut in front of his wife, blocking her way and told her to get in.

When the wife got into the car, Aldan sped off and drove recklessly, jerking the car from side to side.

While shouting they all are going to die, Aldan did not slow down when they entered the Suicide Cliff parking lot. He drove up the curb and only hit the brakes when they were about to slam into the wall that protects people from falling down the cliff.

The wife said she was so scared, thinking they could not make it and go over the cliff. As she was taking their children out of the car, Aldan abruptly backed up the car, causing their 3-year-old son to fall close to the car’s wheel.

The wife screamed thinking that their son was hit by the car. Aldan approached and strangled her neck, hit her head with an object. Aldan, however, accidentally hit the head of their 2-month-old baby.

As they were aboard the car, Aldan sped off the vehicle all the way home.

The wife said Aldan would hurt her before whenever he was drunk and in a bad mood, but the last incident was the worst ever.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

  • Ioanes

    The lead sentence reads better if adjective “recklessly” is placed before the comma, e.g., “drove his car, recklessly.” It explains the “how”.

  • jun

    Put him in the monkey house and throw the keys away. He is a disgrace to our community.

    • pafao

      Could it be the effect of Marijuana that got this poor guy to go berserk? Or maybe “ice” that got him to become fearless to drive like crazy with his entire family in the car like Evil Knivele across suicide cliff. Mayor San Nicolas, man, you some work to do now, not tomorrow. Quick!

  • Rehmdla

    WOW–this is an English-language newspaper, right? That article was very hard to understand.

    • pafao

      With a little bit of imagination and common sense in the mix, it won’t be that hard to follow the story. Given the sloppy sentence structure and a few grammatical errors who cares so long as you can make out about the message it is trying to convey? After all English is our second language. Caution, don’t be too critical give a little slag, okay?

      • Jayme

        Having English as your second language isn’t an excuse for grammatical errors, no article could ever have “enough” editing. There is always room for improvement. No one is lacking in “imagination” or common sense. I followed the story pretty well and English IS my first language, but it wouldn’t hurt if the article had been edited a little further for better comprehension. “Constructive Criticism”, okay?

  • Paul C

    Really. Grammar and language is the discussion? What about the abuser who almost killed his entire family, gets to walk out of there, and will no doubt return to the family home?

  • Hombre Lobo

    One crazy scumbag, I hope you were found guilty of the crime so you can be rot in the cell block. You should be in hell too.

