Manglona: Jurors don’t need expert’s help to understand tourists’ driving behavior

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Commonwealth jurors do not need expert assistance to understand how tourists drive, according to U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona.

Manglona made such ruling yesterday in reconsidering her previous decision that denied the U.S. government’s motion to exclude defendant Zhaopeng Chen’s proposed expert witness testimony of former lawmaker/police officer Christopher Leon Guerrero about alleged erratic behavior of Chen’s two Chinese co-defendants.

Manglona now grants in part the U.S. government’s motion to exclude Leon Guerrero as expert witness.

The judge said she has reconsidered her decision after receiving the U.S. government’s reply.

The indictment charged Chen, Xi Huang, and Shicheng Cai with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine over the shipment of 4.9 lbs of “ice” worth $850,000 in 2015.

Chen’s jury trial will commence today, Tuesday.

Huang and Cai both pleaded guilty. Huang was recently slapped with 188 months or 15 years and eight months of imprisonment. Cai has yet to be sentenced.

Last Wednesday, Manglona denied without prejudice the U.S. government’s motion to exclude. The judge said the U.S. government may renew the motion at an appropriate time in the course of Chen’s trial.

Manglona said Chen’s expert, Leon Guerrero, would be a rebuttal witness, and the court has yet to determine whether the U.S. government’s witness will be permitted to give expert testimony.

The judge said if the U.S. government’s witness is permitted to so testify, the court will be inclined to allow the defense a rebuttal expert.

The U.S. government informed the court and Chen that it would substitute out Drug Enforcement Administration agent Kirk Johns’ testimony for that of case agent Ray Renguul.

In her reconsidering order yesterday, Manglona said law enforcement officers may give expert testimony as to driving behavior that fits “the modus operandi of persons conducting surveillance while transporting drugs.”

Manglona said if the U.S. government shows that its proposed expert witness, Renguul, is qualified to give such testimony and that the testimony will assist the trier of fact, this expert testimony will be allowed.

Chen, through counsel David Banes, has notified the U.S. government that it intends to call Leon Guerrero to give an alternative explanation for co-conspirators’ driving behavior as drivers from the People’s Republic of China, including offering videos of Chinese tourists driving in Saipan.

Manglona said such testimony would not be proper expert rebuttal on counter-surveillance but would be direct testimony about how Chinese tourists drive.

Manglona said as the proponent of expert testimony, Chen has not met his “burden of proving the factual prerequisites necessary to the admissibility of expert testimony by a preponderance of the evidence.”

The judge said if Renguul gives expert testimony on counter-surveillance, Chen may make an offer of proof if he still wishes to call Leon Guerrero to give true rebuttal testimony that co-conspirators’ driving behavior was not consistent with counter-surveillance methods.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Federal prosecutor assures plural pronouns to be used appropriately

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

US govt wants to exclude proposed expert testimony of ex-lawmaker/cop

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Ex-convict released to ex-lawmaker stepfather

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Chinese national facing ‘ice’ charges wants to prohibit use of plural pronouns

Posted On Aug 19 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 8:53 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune