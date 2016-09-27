MANGO elects new officers

Marianas Alliance for Non-Governmental Organizations’ new set of officers pose for a group photo. From left, Emma Perez, public relations officer; Maxine Laselo, secretary; Frances M. Sablan, co-vice chair; Maisie B. Tenorio, co-vice chair; and William Fife, treasurer. (Contributed Photo)

Marianas Alliance for Non-Governmental Organizations elected its new set of officers during its general membership meeting last Sept. 21 at the office of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

Elected were John Oliver DLR Gonzales, chairman; Frances M. Sablan, co-vice chairperson; Maisie B. Tenorio, co-vice chairperson; William Fife, treasurer; Maxine Laselo, secretary; and Emma Perez, public relations officer.

MANGO’s principal purpose is to serve as an umbrella organization and resource for CNMI non-profits to promote and provide leadership, advocacy, educational awareness, and technical assistance to its members and the community.

Plans for 2017 include increasing membership and networking opportunities, surveying membership needs and providing regular training and technical assistance based on those needs, and officially joining the Pacific Islands Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (PIANGO), a regional network of NGO focal points or coordinating bodies known as National Liaison Units (NLUs) based in 22 Pacific Island countries and territories.

MANGO is inviting all non-profit organizations in the CNMI to join. The annual membership fee is $20. For more information please email cnmimango@gmail.com. (PR)

