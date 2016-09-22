The Manta Ray Battalion conducted a community service in Koblerville last Sept. 17 as they picked up trash. The purpose of the cleanup was to beautify the area.

In all, there were 95 cadets, including the Manta Ray Battalion commander, command sergeant major, and executive officer, along with their Army instructor, Ret. SGM Joaquin Kiyoshi.

The battalion was divided into two groups, one starting from Tottotville and the other starting at PakPak Beach. Group 1 was led by C/LTC Matthew Kapileo, and the other by C/Major Ezekiel Rafanan and C/CSM June Alipio. The two groups swept through Koblerville, meeting in the middle in front of P&A Laundry. Every year, the Manta Ray Battalion conducts community service. After the community service, the cadets did a school service.