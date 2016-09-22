Manta Ray Battalion conducts community service

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2016

Tag:

The Manta Ray Battalion conducted a community service in Koblerville last Sept. 17 as they picked up trash. The purpose of the cleanup was to beautify the area.

In all, there were 95 cadets, including the Manta Ray Battalion commander, command sergeant major, and executive officer, along with their Army instructor, Ret. SGM Joaquin Kiyoshi.

The battalion was divided into two groups, one starting from Tottotville and the other starting at PakPak Beach. Group 1 was led by C/LTC Matthew Kapileo, and the other by C/Major Ezekiel Rafanan and C/CSM June Alipio. The two groups swept through Koblerville, meeting in the middle in front of P&A Laundry. Every year, the Manta Ray Battalion conducts community service. After the community service, the cadets did a school service.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Manta Ray Battalion serves as color guard in Memorial Day

Posted On Jun 03 2016
, By

Army Cadet Command visits Saipan JROTC

Posted On Apr 13 2016
, By
0

Manta Ray tops JROTC accreditation inspection

Posted On Mar 20 2015
, By

CNMI Team bags 8 awards in drill meet

Posted On May 08 2014
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 9:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune