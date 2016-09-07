Many voters placed on inactive status

The Commonwealth Election Commission has placed many voters on inactive status for failing to vote at two consecutive elections in the CNMI.

CEC acting executive director Julita A. Villagomez yesterday advised those who failed to vote at two consecutive elections that they should re-register in order to be allowed to vote at the Nov. 8 general election.

Villagomez disclosed that as of last month, they removed from the list more than 100 voters for failing to vote on two consecutive elections, committing felony crimes, and for being already deceased.

Villagomez reminded the public that the deadline for registration will be this Friday at 4:30pm.

“For those who need to register and re-register, come in and take the opportunity before deadline,” the acting CEC executive director said.

She said registrants just bring a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate.

Villagomez disclosed that as of yesterday at 3:25pm, there were 17,710 registered voters.