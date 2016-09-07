Many voters placed on inactive status

As of yesterday, CEC says 17,710 registered voters; registration deadline is Friday
By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: ,

The Commonwealth Election Commission has placed many voters on inactive status for failing to vote at two consecutive elections in the CNMI.

CEC acting executive director Julita A. Villagomez yesterday advised those who failed to vote at two consecutive elections that they should re-register in order to be allowed to vote at the Nov. 8 general election.

Villagomez disclosed that as of last month, they removed from the list more than 100 voters for failing to vote on two consecutive elections, committing felony crimes, and for being already deceased.

Villagomez reminded the public that the deadline for registration will be this Friday at 4:30pm.

“For those who need to register and re-register, come in and take the opportunity before deadline,” the acting CEC executive director said.

She said registrants just bring a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate.

Villagomez disclosed that as of yesterday at 3:25pm, there were 17,710 registered voters.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

BSI surprises CARE with $200K donation

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Torres to meet with Sen. Murkowski in Alaska

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By
0

More diversity as Festival of Cultures enter 3rd week

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By
0

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2016, 9:05 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:25 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune