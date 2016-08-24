Maratita wants pachinko funds for Rota dialysis patients

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,

Rep. Glenn L. Maratita (R-Rota) has authored a couple of local appropriation bills to tap e-gaming and poker and pachinko funds for Rota dialysis patients and island tourism activities.

Maratita is set to introduce House Local Bill 19-72, which taps funds specifically allotted to the First Senatorial District, or Rota, under Public Law 18-30, for “Gaming and tourism enhancement activities.”

The bill appropriates $25,935 of these funds allotted to Rota.

Maratita has also authored House Local Bill 19-71, which proposes to appropriate $20,000 from local license fees collected for poker and pachinko slot machines on Rota, to provide monthly allowances to Rota dialysis patients, among others.

“…There is a need to provide a subsistence allowance for residents of the First Senatorial District who are undergoing dialysis and treatment for terminal illnesses; the Rota Scholarship Fund, and other programs,” the bill states.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Dennis B. Chan | Reporter
Dennis Chan covers education, environment, utilities, and air and seaport issues in the CNMI. He graduated with a degree in English Literature from the University of Guam. Contact him at dennis_chan@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

House sends budget act to Senate

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Torres signs law transferring GHLI to Finance

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By

Bill requiring public land leases to connect to CUC now law

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By

Lawmaker wants casino BGRT funds to help local drug court

Posted On Aug 09 2016
, By
  • pafao

    Make sure there is enough funds left to pay for Rota college students’ tuition. And whoever is keeping the account ledger, don’t be tempted to OVERDRAW it, so, the over- worked peoples’ representative won’t be running around trying to make a deal here and there, okay?

  • Lipservice

    Thank you for taking time away from the golf courses to introduce legislation. It took you long enough Maratita!

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:17 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune