Maratita wants pachinko funds for Rota dialysis patients

Rep. Glenn L. Maratita (R-Rota) has authored a couple of local appropriation bills to tap e-gaming and poker and pachinko funds for Rota dialysis patients and island tourism activities.

Maratita is set to introduce House Local Bill 19-72, which taps funds specifically allotted to the First Senatorial District, or Rota, under Public Law 18-30, for “Gaming and tourism enhancement activities.”

The bill appropriates $25,935 of these funds allotted to Rota.

Maratita has also authored House Local Bill 19-71, which proposes to appropriate $20,000 from local license fees collected for poker and pachinko slot machines on Rota, to provide monthly allowances to Rota dialysis patients, among others.

“…There is a need to provide a subsistence allowance for residents of the First Senatorial District who are undergoing dialysis and treatment for terminal illnesses; the Rota Scholarship Fund, and other programs,” the bill states.