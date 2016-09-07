Mariana Resort to host Hell of Marianas

Posted on Sep 07 2016

Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation president Vince Seman, third left, shakes hands with Mariana Resort and Spa general manager Gloria Cavanagh, second left, to seal their groups partnership for the 10th Annual HOM Century Cycling Race that will hit the road on Dec. 3. (Contributed Photo)

Mariana Resort has agreed to host the 10th Annual HOM Century Cycling Race set for Dec. 3.

Mariana Resort hosted the last three races with amazing feedback from participants and onlookers. HOM is considered the toughest bike race on the island, with pros from all over the world coming to participate and test themselves on this grueling course.

“It has been our pleasure to host Hell of the Mariana Century Cycling Race the past few years,” Mariana Resort and Spa general manager Gloria Cavanagh. “We love to be a part of an event that promotes a healthy activity and is also so much fun to watch. With all the pros coming on island, it’s going to be an exciting event.”

About 200 participants are expected to join this year’s race. The course will cover the whole island with climbs up to Suicide Cliff, Papago Hill, Kagman and Radar. Throughout the months leading up to the race, there will be Road to Hell races to help prepare local cyclists for the big event. The next Road to Hell race is scheduled for September 18.

“We welcome all cyclists on these Road to Hell series,” Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation president Vince Seman. “It’s a fun way to train and be a part of the bike community.”

Participants can download the entry form on the HOM Facebook page (www.facebook.com/HOMRace) or the NMIC group page and turn the registration form before the race. (PR)

