The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted on Feb 10 2017

On Jan. 31, the Marianas Visitors Authority unveiled a new wall display featuring The Marianas in one of Tokyo’s busiest train stations, situated in the heart of the new business district of Shiodome.

The 265,000 daily passengers transiting Shimbashi station will now receive a giant invitation to enjoy a “3-Day Weekend in the Marianas,” enticed by 12-foot, backlit images including diving, swimming, parasailing, indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian dancers.

“The Marianas is now on display in one of the busiest train stations in Japan, alongside prestigious international brands including All Nippon Airways and Shiseido,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “You see people walking by bundled up against the cold and with surgical masks on, and we give each of them a glimpse—a dream—of kayaking in the crystal clear aqua waters of Taga Beach, diving at the award-winning Grotto, trekking among the lush greenery of Rota, or parasailing among white clouds and blue Marianas skies. The images and colors are just stunning.”

The Marianas display also faces the Nippon TV event space, ideal for targeting high-end business people. It also invites the public to join the “My Marianas” Instagram contest now underway in Japan. (MVA)

