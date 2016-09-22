Marianas Ukulele Festival set for Oct. 22

The 2nd Annual Marianas Ukulele Festival promises to be an even bigger and better event this year as an official Marianas Visitors Authority Annual Signature Event.

It is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Tipiyeew Cultural Village, Carolinian Utt in Garapan from 2pm to 9pm. Several highly established ukulele performers from Asia, including JazzoomCafe from Japan and Blues Lee from Korea, will be featured. This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of David K. Peter and Ana Maria P. Limes, two of the Marianas’ legendary performers that recently passed away.

All ukulele players/groups interested in performing at the festival should please contact Larry Lee at marianasukefest@gmail.com or telephone 285-7127, by Oct. 8, 2016. Anyone interested in supporting the festival through cash or in-kind contributions should please contact the same.

The Marianas Ukulele Festival is a fun, family event featuring continuous live entertainment, local food and arts and crafts booths, ukulele demonstrations, raffle drawings, and surprises. It is free and open to the public. Our local and off-island professional performers will also be giving special presentations at local schools, the public library, radio stations, and other venues.

The Marianas Ukulele Festival Association is a registered, non-profit organization whose mission is: to promote and perpetuate ukulele music and heritage by bringing people of all ages together to share the love of ukulele music; and, to create an avenue for people of all cultures to share the island warmth and Hafa Adai Tirow Spirit through the enjoyment of music and culture. We are confident that the annual Marianas Ukulele Festival will establish the Northern Marianas as a regionally renowned cultural and entertainment destination.

Special thanks to the Marianas Visitors Authority, Delta Air Lines, KKMP, and Pacific Development, Inc. for their generous support. For more information, please visit www.marianasukulelefestival.org.

