Marianas Veterans History Project workshops start today

Learn how to collect and contribute the stories of Marianas veterans to the Library of Congress in workshops this week with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice of the American Folklore Society.

The first workshop starts today, Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Tinian at the Tinian Public Library, from 10am to 12pm. The second workshop will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Rota at the NMC instructional site, from 10am to 12pm. The third workshop will be on Saipan this Saturday, Oct. 8, 10am to 12pm at the American Memorial Park Visitors Center. All workshops are free and open to the public. Register online at https://vhp-community-workshops-marianas.eventbrite.coma or contact the Office of Congressman Gregorio Kilili Sablan at 323-2647 or Kilili@mail.house.gov.