Marine Corps will not charge for dental services on Tinian

Posted on Sep 12 2016

The Tinian Mayor’s Office is pleased to announce that during an ongoing military exercise, the Marine Corps will be offering limited no-cost dental services at the Tinian Health Center from Sept. 24 to 26 beginning at 8am and ending at 5pm. Starting at 8am, a dentist and assistant will be available to provide routine oral examinations to identify patients with oral issues that need immediate treatment. Based on severity, patients requiring a follow-up procedure will be scheduled for an appointment between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. Additional preventative care instruction will also be available. The mayor’s office encourages all residents to take advantage of these services while they are available on island. For questions, please contact Eric San Nicolas at the Tinian Mayor’s Office at 670-433-1800/1802.

