Marine warning for Rota waters

BASED ON INFORMATION RECEIVED FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE -TIYAN GUAM AND COMPILED AT THE CNMI EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER- STATE WARNING POINT, AT 1010 AM CHST…DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED MORE SQUALL LINES CAPABLE OF PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS AND WIND GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 KNOTS. THESE SQUALL LINES WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ACROSS GUAM AND ROTA WATERS FOR THE NEXT 2 HOURS.

…SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR ROTA COASTAL WATERS…

MARINERS CAN EXPECT GUSTY WINDS…HIGH WAVES AND POSSIBLE DANGEROUS LIGHTNING AND VISIBILITY OF DOWN TO 1/2 MILE IN HEAVY SHOWERS. MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY OR STAY CLOSE TO SHORE UNTIL CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED.

…PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

THEREFORE, GOVERNOR RALPH DLG. TORRES, IS ADVISING THE GENERAL PUBLIC AND INEXPERIENCED MARINERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE OPERATING SMALLER VESSELS, TO AVOID SAILING IN THESE CONDITIONS. (EOC)