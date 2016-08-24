Master blacksmith returning to Saipan

Master blacksmith Francisco Lizama is once again returning to Saipan for a presentation of blacksmith culture awareness on Aug. 27, 2016 at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The presentation is aimed at teaching the people of the CNMI the art of blacksmithing.

Blacksmithing is the art of manipulating metal in such a way that is softened, and then once again hardened to become everyday items.

“The presentation will discuss the history of blacksmithing in the Marianas, introduction to blacksmithing, identification of typology of metal, forging, and the Chamorro tradition of making the customary tools and other practices,” said Donna Cabrera of the Saipan and Nothern Mariana Islands Municipal Council office in an email.

Cabrera also mentions that Dr. Michael Bevacqua would be present in the event. “The master blacksmith himself Mr. Francisco Lizama and Dr. Michael Bevacqua will share with you their goal of the blacksmith culture awareness through educational series, to preserve and perpetuate the art of blacksmithing that is almost extinct on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian.”

The event is named “Where is your Village Blacksmith.” The event would be hosted by the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Leadership and is open to everyone.

Lizama, a retired Guam Fire chief and U.S. Army Reserve, is a member of Guam’s Council of Arts and Humanities Agency and has been practicing blacksmithing for over 25 years.