Master blacksmith returning to Saipan

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,
Master blacksmith Francisco Lizama instructs students on the finer points of traditional Chamorro blacksmithing during a workshop at Kagman High School earlier this year. (Jon Perez)

Master blacksmith Francisco Lizama instructs students on the finer points of traditional Chamorro blacksmithing during a workshop at Kagman High School earlier this year. (Jon Perez)

Master blacksmith Francisco Lizama is once again returning to Saipan for a presentation of blacksmith culture awareness on Aug. 27, 2016 at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The presentation is aimed at teaching the people of the CNMI the art of blacksmithing.

Blacksmithing is the art of manipulating metal in such a way that is softened, and then once again hardened to become everyday items.

“The presentation will discuss the history of blacksmithing in the Marianas, introduction to blacksmithing, identification of typology of metal, forging, and the Chamorro tradition of making the customary tools and other practices,” said Donna Cabrera of the Saipan and Nothern Mariana Islands Municipal Council office in an email.

Cabrera also mentions that Dr. Michael Bevacqua would be present in the event. “The master blacksmith himself Mr. Francisco Lizama and Dr. Michael Bevacqua will share with you their goal of the blacksmith culture awareness through educational series, to preserve and perpetuate the art of blacksmithing that is almost extinct on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian.”

The event is named “Where is your Village Blacksmith.” The event would be hosted by the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Leadership and is open to everyone.

Lizama, a retired Guam Fire chief and U.S. Army Reserve, is a member of Guam’s Council of Arts and Humanities Agency and has been practicing blacksmithing for over 25 years.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:13 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune