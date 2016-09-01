Master blacksmith returns to Saipan

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

Guam master blacksmith Francisco Lizama and Dr. Michael Bevacqua conducted presentations about blacksmithing at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Aug. 27.

The grandfather of Bevacqua, master blacksmith Joaquin Florence Lujan, who unfortunately passed just last year, taught Lizama the ways of blacksmithing.

“We basically told the story of his grandfather who taught me. He was a master blacksmith. Unfortunately he passed away last year, so now I’m the master blacksmith. We talked about the different tools that we brought,” shared Lizama on what they discussed during last weekend’s workshop at the JKPL.

Lizama wishes that the culture of blacksmithing would live on along with the memories of the past master blacksmiths of his time.

“When I was here in 1990, I knew that there were two blacksmiths here. They both passed away and basically the art of blacksmithing kind of disappeared. My purpose is to revive that and bring up the culture that the two made before they died,” he said.

Lizama stressed the importance of blacksmithing through a quick history lesson. “The tools they were working is what the Chamorro people and the Carolinian people used to make a living with.”

He also pins his hopes on the enactment into law of a bill establishing a cultural center in the CNMI. House Bill 19-127, authored by Rep. Felicidad Ogumoro (R-Saipan), recently passed the House of Representatives and is currently in the Senate where it has been referred to a committee for review.

The planned cultural center will feature blacksmithing among other indigenous practices.

“We told them that if they’re interested, if there is enough interest in the Marianas, then maybe the Senate might approve the bill or whatever so that I can come over here and teach,” said Lizama.

There are upcoming presentations for those interested in the near future, but certain dates and venue locations are yet to be specified.

“I have one more presentation here in September. We are also going to Rota and Tinian. No confirmed date and venue for the next presentations as I have yet to coordinate with Dr. Bevaqua,” said Lizama.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Torres asks Senate to speed up passage of budget

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Teregeyo: DPL open to scrutiny

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

House sends budget act to Senate

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

House committee recommends passage of bill abolishing DPL

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune