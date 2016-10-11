Master blacksmith visits NMC and Tinian

Master blacksmith Francisco Lizama is returning once again to the CNMI today for multiple cultural presentations highlighting the ancient art of blacksmithing. First, he will be at the Northern Marianas College Proa Center Building today, at 11am to 12pm, accompanied by Dr. Michael Bevacqua.

Later today, Lizama would be going to Tinian, also to do a blacksmithing presentation at the Tinian Public Library in San Jose Tinian, from 3pm to 4pm.

The events today are open to the public.

Lizama was also invited by the Saipan Southern High School to do another blacksmithing presentation for the students tomorrow from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Lizama wants to preserve and revive the blacksmithing culture through presentations aimed at sparking interest of the students.

There were presentations that were held on Rota last Oct. 7 and 8 at the Chamorro Village, Songsong.