Matson celebrates 20 years serving Guam, Micronesia

GUAM—Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Guam and Micronesia by establishing and presenting scholarship funds to five higher education institutions in the Pacific—University of Guam; Guam Community College; Northern Marianas College, Saipan; Palau Community College, and FSM College of Micronesia, Pohnpei.

The Matson scholarship funds will be designated for students studying in the fields of business, traditional navigation, air conditioning, refrigeration and other mechanical trades. Matson president and CEO Matt Cox announced the company’s five-year commitment of $50,000 to the five regional schools at an anniversary event held in Tumon on Aug. 18. Representatives from each school were present to receive the scholarship funds. At the same event, Matson separately presented University of Guam with the final $20,000 installment in its $100,000 grant supporting the university over the last five years.

“Supporting the communities in which we do business is part of Matson’s DNA,” said Cox. “Matson employees help direct our contributions and take pride in participating in activities that strengthen their communities.”

“We wanted to commemorate Matson’s 20th anniversary with a meaningful way to honor the communities that have embraced us for these past two decades,” said Bernadette Valencia, Matson general manager for Guam and Micronesia.

“Matson thanks our customers and community partners for their trust in the work that we do; we are committed to serving Guam and Micronesia for many years to come.”

Matson Foundation contributes funds, material goods and services to assist in the development and operation of locally-focused not-for-profit, charitable and community-based organizations located where Matson has business operations. Last year, the foundation donated more than $1.9 million in cash and in-kind support to organizations in Hawaii, Guam / Micronesia, the South Pacific and the mainland U.S.

Founded in 1882, Matson is a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the economies of Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia, and select South Pacific islands, and operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California.

The company’s fleet of 22 owned vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson’s transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, and less-than-container load (“LCL”) freight consolidation and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about Matson, Inc. is available at www.matson.com.