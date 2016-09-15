McDonald’s donates to business, finance confab

From bottom left: executive assistant to the president of McDonald’s Mable Ayuyu, Bank of Guam’s vice president credit officer Mike Naholowaa, and owner of McDonald’s Marcia Ayuyu pose as the check is being presented at the Bank of Guam Beach Road Branch yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

Bank of Guam has accepted a generous donation for the first-ever 2016 CNMI Business and Finance Conference from McDonald’s Saipan.

Mable Ayuyu, McDonald’s Saipan executive assistant to the president, handed the fastfood company’s $1,000 donation to Bank of Guam vice president and credit officer Mike Naholowaa yesterday at the Bank of Guam Garapan branch along Beach Road. Bank of Guam is organizing the event along with the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and the Commonwealth Development Authority.

“This is just awesome for McDonald’s Saipan to give this money because it benefits all the businesses. I think it’s very crucial that we are having this conference to make business better but also to support the local entrepreneurs here on the island,” said Naholowaa.

“What we want to do is make sure the success resonates throughout the community. We really hope that because of the wonderful support of a lot of the people here that the conference would make a big difference for everybody,” he added.

Naholowaa stressed that if businesses are properly taken cared of and allowed to grow, it would also benefit the government altogether and emphasized the benefits of keeping businesses as local as possible for the improvement of the economy.

“It is important because if we can build up the private enterprises, the debts that bring the tax dollars to the government in turn takes care of the people. And also, let’s keep the only ship of Venice to the local people—because the money stays here, that’s the most important thing, the money stays here,” he said.

Naholowaa was also quick to mention that international businesses are always welcome, but priority should of course be given to the local businesses. “We’re not criticizing companies that are outside, but let’s give a chance to the local people first. That’s the message that we want to resonate.”

Naholowaa also invited to the public to attend the first-ever Business and Finance Conference.

“So if you guys have nothing to do this Thursday and Friday, come on down. There are some great speakers, great presentations, and it’s something that would benefit everybody.”

Ayuyu shared that McDonald’s is honored to donate to the event. “On behalf of McDonald’s of Saipan we are very humbled and very honored to be representing the business community and to also be donating to such an important event. It’s really educational for the people,” said Ayuyu.

Ayuyu also invited everyone to attend, particularly on the second day of the conference, because her father, Jose Ayuyu Sr., would be speaking about local businesses.

“We’re excited to not only sponsor but we’re also going to be speaking on Day 2 of the conference, so we are really encouraging everyone to get out there and listen to these experts to provide you the knowledge that you need,” said Ayuyu.

The CNMI Business and Finance Conference 2016 would be held at Saipan World Resort’s Royal Taga Hall A starting from Sept 15 to the 16, 8am-5pm free of charge.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

