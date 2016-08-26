McDonald’s donates to MINA’s Green Gala

McDonald’s Saipan’s Natalie Mable Ayuyu and Joe Ayuyu Jr. and Micronesia Islands Nature Allience acting executive director Becky Furey pose together with staff from both McDonald’s and MINA at the McDonald’s Middle Road branch yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

McDonald’s Saipan has donated $1,000 to the Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance that will be used by the conservation group’s preparations for its annual fundraiser called the Green Gala.

McDonald’s Middle Road branch manager Joe E. Ayuyu Jr., presented the $1,000 check to MINA’s interim executive director Becky Furey yesterday at McDonald’s Middle Road branch.

Green Gala is MINA’s biggest annual fundraising event in celebration of over 10 years of working with the island communities for conservation. Proceeds from the event would be used to fund projects of MINA throughout the year.

Furey expresses gratefulness toward McDonald’s. “Our fundraiser raises critical funds to help ongoing conservation efforts and today we are welcoming McDonald’s as a major sponsor,” said Furey. “We are very grateful for McDonald’s’ contribution and supporting our ongoing conservation efforts here.”

Ayuyu Jr. is excited to partner with MINA in various conservation efforts. “We’re very happy to be supporting a group such as MINA, a non-profit group that really focuses on the conservation of our islands and our natural resources for the future generations,” said Ayuyu Jr.

McDonald’s is also doing their part in the conservation of the environment. According to Ayuyu Jr., stability plays an important role in doing business. “The reason we are proud to support them is because McDonald’s is into stability, if you guys have seen we have made a lot of changes with our food and with our packaging. For example, we used to have a lot of plastic packaging for our nuggets, and now we have gone to 100 percent recyclable paper packaging,” said Ayuyu Jr.

Ayuyu Jr. also claims that change no matter the scale is better than nothing at all. “It might just be a little change, but whatever little thing we could do to better conserve, is a step in the right direction towards sustainability. It looks like these guys are the right partners to have,” concluded Ayuyu Jr.

The Green Gala would be held at the Hibiscus Hall of the Fiesta Resort & Spa on Sept. 2, 2016. Tickets to the green gala is $75 inclusive of entrance, two free drinks, prizes, giveaways, dinner, and an enjoyable experience.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

