McFun Run to take place on Feb. 18

Posted on Feb 07 2017

The Rotary Club of Saipan and McDonald’s Saipan will be hosting the Annual McFun Run on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, along Saipan’s beautiful Beach Road pathway.

This event for 5K and 10K runs along the pathway from the Carolinian utt in Garapan to the 5K turnaround by the National Office Supply or the 10K turnaround at the Oleai Beach Bar and Grill and back to the Carolinian utt.

Registration begins at 5am at the Carolinian utt. Start time is 6:15am.

Registration forms are available or can be picked up at all Saipan McDonald’s branches, MegaByte, or NMPSI office.

You can register before the event at the McDonald’s main office across the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in Dandan. No registration form and payment will be accepted anywhere except at the McDonald’s main office in Dandan.

Businesses can also register by paying $150 for each team of 10 participants from their respective companies to promote a healthy lifestyle and team spirit within the company.

A $300 cash prize will be given to the school that gets the first 100 registered participants.

The first 300 paid registrants who show up first at the event will receive a McFun Run T-shirt.

The first 100 paid registrants who show up first at the event will also receive a pair of Ronald McDonald socks!
Raffle prizes to be given out after the race.

