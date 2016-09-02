MCS holds annual Student Leadership Retreat

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

While most teenagers slept in last Saturday, Aug. 27, Mount Carmel School’s student leaders got up bright and early to participate in the school’s Student Leadership Retreat. Held every year, the retreat helps students grow as leaders and gives them the opportunity to work together to plan all school activities for the school year.

The retreat was facilitated by the school’s Student Council, led by its president, Zeno Deleon Guerrero. After starting with a prayer and a group-building energizer, Deleon Guerrero laid out his vision for the school year, encouraging everyone to work together.

As he put it, “I wanted us to be a family, and it was important for student leaders to lead by example.” He followed his talk by sharing videos encouraging student leaders to passionately pursue their dreams.

After a few more group-building activities, student leaders and their teacher advisers got down to work, planning out the entire school year.  Going through week by week, Student Council officers worked with clubs, classes, and organizations to schedule activities for the year.  Whenever conflicts emerged, students were ushered aside to work out alternatives and solutions.  By the end of the retreat, student leaders had successfully planned out the entire year.

Student Council vice president Jaqueline Doctor was very happy with the results of the retreat. She said, “It was very productive. A lot of the students participated and were very active in their goals.” (PR)

